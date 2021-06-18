Mahan, Bleday Drive in 5 Runs In Wahoos Win

Max Meyer pitched on a tightrope, putting himself in difficult situations with seven walks and his earlier-than-planned exit.

But as another progressive sign in his rookie pro career, he didn’t give up a run and his Pensacola teammates, led by fellow top pick JJ Bleday responded at the plate to build a lead that held up for a 5-3 victory Thursday night against the Montgomery Biscuits.

With this being a Thursday, Pensacola transformed into the Mullets with their colorful uniforms in a nod to the fans’ No. 2 choice for a name back in the inaugural 2012 season.

A crowd of 4,403 watched the Blue Wahoos rebound from a 7-3 loss Wednesday and entertain on Thirsty Thursday.

Meyer, 22, the third overall pick in the 2020 draft from Minnesota, threw a pro-career high 90 pitches in just four innings, but only 40 of those were strikes.

It led to those seven walks, plus he hit a batter in the second inning. A week ago against Chattanooga, Meyer’s four walks were his season high.

But despite his erratic location, Meyer battled his way through the four innings, giving up just one hit. In three of those innings, the Biscuits had two baserunners.

That was proved pivotal as the Blue Wahoos improved to 23-16 and took a 2-1 lead in this homestand at Blue Wahoos Stadium

The Blue Wahoos scored runs in the first, second and fourth to build a lead, then added two more in the seventh.

Bleday and second baseman Riley Mahan had big night, both going 2-for-4 at the plate and accounting for all five RBI. Bleday’s two-run single in the seventh-inning proved decisive.

Dylan Bice followed Meyer on the mound with three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit to earn his third win. Colton Hock threw a clean eighth inning.

In the ninth, Tyler Mitzel, who joined the Blue Wahoos from the High-A Beloit Snappers, hung on after hitting a batter and giving up a two-run single.

The series is set to continue Friday with Edward Cabrera, the Miami Marlins No. 4 rated prospect, set to make his Double-A debut in Pensacola.

The Blue Wahoos are constantly monitoring the tropical weather system in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to impact the Pensacola area.

As of early Friday morning, the expectation is to complete the weekend series as scheduled.

The Blue Wahoos gave Meyer immediate support.

With one out in the first inning, Peyton Burdick walked, then went to third on an errant pickoff throw from Biscuits starter Tabias Meyers.

Bleday followed with a run-scoring single to left field.

In the second, Lazaro Alonzo doubled down the left field line. Mahan followed with a RBI single to center.

In the fourth inning, Mahn had an RBI double. He was robbed of a three-hit night in the eighth by a diving catch from left fielder Cal Stevenson.

by Bill Vilona, Blue Wahoos senior writer