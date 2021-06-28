Lower Rain Chance Today, But Still Scattered Summer Storms Possible

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.