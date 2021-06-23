Local First Responders Are On A Doughnut Strike For Manna. Here’s How To Help.

Law enforcement agencies and fire departments in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are on strike the next three days — from doughnuts.

The first responders have vowed not to devour a single doughnut until they finish work on their goal to collect 30,000 pounds of food for Manna food pantries.

First responders will be accepting grocery donations from the public as follows:

Wednesday, June 23 | 3 to 6 p.m.

Apple Market, 1021 Scenic Highway, Pensacola

Publix, 5055 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola

Publix, 5998 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Publix, 13390 Perdido Key Drive, Pensacola

Winn-Dixie, 3319 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Walmart Super Center, 3767 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Publix, 5580 Woodbine Road, Pace (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Thursday, June 24 | 3 to 6 p.m.

Winn-Dixie, 4751 Bayou Boulevard, Pensacola

Winn-Dixie, 7135 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola

Publix, 2180 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Publix, 9251 University Parkway, Pensacola

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 334 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Winn-Dixie, 3319 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Walmart Super Center, 3767 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Winn-Dixie, 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment

Publix, 5580 Woodbine Road, Pace (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Friday, June 25 | 3 to 6 p.m.

Walmart, 2650 Creighton Road, Pensacola

Sam’s Club, 1250 Airport Boulevard, Pensacola

Publix, 8684 Beulah Road, Pensacola

Publix, 852 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Publix, 1430 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze

Winn-Dixie, 3319 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Walmart Super Center, 3767 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Winn-Dixie, 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment

Publix, 5580 Woodbine Road, Pace (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

The items Manna currently needs most are:

Oatmeal (boxes of individual packets)

Chicken and tuna (pouches and canned)

Peanut butter (1 lb. jars and individual cups)

Vegetables (carrots, spinach, mixed vegetables; canned and peel-off plastic tops)

Fruit in 100% juice (canned and peel-off plastic tops)

Microwaveable dinners (like Hormel Compleats)

Participating agencies are Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Midway Fire District, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department, and Pensacola Police Department.