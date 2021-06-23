Local First Responders Are On A Doughnut Strike For Manna. Here’s How To Help.
June 23, 2021
Law enforcement agencies and fire departments in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are on strike the next three days — from doughnuts.
The first responders have vowed not to devour a single doughnut until they finish work on their goal to collect 30,000 pounds of food for Manna food pantries.
First responders will be accepting grocery donations from the public as follows:
Wednesday, June 23 | 3 to 6 p.m.
- Apple Market, 1021 Scenic Highway, Pensacola
- Publix, 5055 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola
- Publix, 5998 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
- Publix, 13390 Perdido Key Drive, Pensacola
- Winn-Dixie, 3319 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
- Walmart Super Center, 3767 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
- Publix, 5580 Woodbine Road, Pace (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Thursday, June 24 | 3 to 6 p.m.
- Winn-Dixie, 4751 Bayou Boulevard, Pensacola
- Winn-Dixie, 7135 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola
- Publix, 2180 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
- Publix, 9251 University Parkway, Pensacola
- Walmart Neighborhood Market, 334 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
- Winn-Dixie, 3319 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
- Walmart Super Center, 3767 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
- Winn-Dixie, 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment
- Publix, 5580 Woodbine Road, Pace (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Friday, June 25 | 3 to 6 p.m.
- Walmart, 2650 Creighton Road, Pensacola
- Sam’s Club, 1250 Airport Boulevard, Pensacola
- Publix, 8684 Beulah Road, Pensacola
- Publix, 852 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
- Publix, 1430 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze
- Winn-Dixie, 3319 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
- Walmart Super Center, 3767 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
- Winn-Dixie, 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment
- Publix, 5580 Woodbine Road, Pace (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
The items Manna currently needs most are:
- Oatmeal (boxes of individual packets)
- Chicken and tuna (pouches and canned)
- Peanut butter (1 lb. jars and individual cups)
- Vegetables (carrots, spinach, mixed vegetables; canned and peel-off plastic tops)
- Fruit in 100% juice (canned and peel-off plastic tops)
- Microwaveable dinners (like Hormel Compleats)
Participating agencies are Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Midway Fire District, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department, and Pensacola Police Department.
