Land Being Cleared For New Dollar General Store In Century

Work is underway at the planned location for a new Dollar General store in Century.

Land is currently being cleared for the store in the 7000 block of North Century Boulevard, on the west side of the road between Highway 4A and West Hecker Road.

According to plans for the proposed store, it will be 9,291 square feet on about 1.5 acres. It will have 31 total parking spaces, with entrances from North Century Boulevard and West Hecker Road. The developer has told the town that they will remove 17 trees from the property. They plan to replant those 17 trees at the site, along with five flowering trees and 15 shade trees in the Nadine McCaw Park on North Century Boulevard, just northeast of the planned store.

The new Century Dollar General will employ about 6-10 people. It will not include the new “DG Fresh” concept that offers fresh produce and healthier grocery options.

Angela Petkovic of Dollar General Corporate Relations told NorthEscambia.com said the new store will not replace the current Dollar General just over a mile and a half away on North Century Boulevard near the state line, the Food Giant and a Family Dollar. The existing Century Dollar General opened in July 2002 in a building that was constructed in 1970.

Pictured: Land is being cleared for a new Dollar General store in Century. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.