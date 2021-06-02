It’s The Last Day Of School In Escambia County (And Here’s The Graduation Schedule)

June 2, 2021

Wednesday is the last day of school is Escambia County, and graduations will take place over the next several days.

Escambia County has opened all graduations with no capacity limits and no tickets needed.

The Pensacola Bay Center has increased arena capacity to 100% for graduations. Seating inside the Pensacola Bay Center arena is first come, first served, and no admission ticket is needed to enter for high school graduations.

CDC guidelines indicate that individuals who are immunized no longer need to wear a face covering. Those individuals who are not immunized are encouraged to wear face coverings, according to the school district.

The Escambia County School District graduation schedule is below.

The following graduations will be held at 6 p.m. June 3 at Pensacola High School:

  • Escambia Virtual Academy
  • George Stone Technical Center
  • Success Academy

The following graduations will be held at the Pensacola Bay Center:

June 4

  • Washington High School 9 a.m.
  • Pensacola High School 12:30 p.m.
  • Escambia High School 4 p.m.

June 7

  • Tate High School, 9 a.m.
  • Northview High School, 12:30 p.m.
  • West Florida High School,   3:30 p.m.
  • Pine Forest High School, 7 p.m.

The following graduations will be held at 6 p.m. June 3 at Pensacola High School:

  • Escambia Virtual Academy
  • George Stone Technical Center
  • Success Academy

Additional graduations:

  • District Extended Graduation, June 2, 9:30 a.m., Hall Center Room 160
  • Westgate graduation was held May 21 (read more, photos)

Santa Rosa County has also opened all their graduations with capacity limits. For Santa Rosa County schools will outdoor venues, tickets may be provided in the event graduation must be moved indoors due to weather.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 