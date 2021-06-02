It’s The Last Day Of School In Escambia County (And Here’s The Graduation Schedule)

Wednesday is the last day of school is Escambia County, and graduations will take place over the next several days.

Escambia County has opened all graduations with no capacity limits and no tickets needed.

The Pensacola Bay Center has increased arena capacity to 100% for graduations. Seating inside the Pensacola Bay Center arena is first come, first served, and no admission ticket is needed to enter for high school graduations.

CDC guidelines indicate that individuals who are immunized no longer need to wear a face covering. Those individuals who are not immunized are encouraged to wear face coverings, according to the school district.

The Escambia County School District graduation schedule is below.

The following graduations will be held at 6 p.m. June 3 at Pensacola High School:

Escambia Virtual Academy

George Stone Technical Center

Success Academy

The following graduations will be held at the Pensacola Bay Center:

June 4

Washington High School 9 a.m.

Pensacola High School 12:30 p.m.

Escambia High School 4 p.m.

June 7

Tate High School, 9 a.m.

Northview High School, 12:30 p.m.

West Florida High School, 3:30 p.m.

Pine Forest High School, 7 p.m.

Additional graduations:

District Extended Graduation, June 2, 9:30 a.m., Hall Center Room 160

Westgate graduation was held May 21 (read more, photos)

Santa Rosa County has also opened all their graduations with capacity limits. For Santa Rosa County schools will outdoor venues, tickets may be provided in the event graduation must be moved indoors due to weather.