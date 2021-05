Escambia Westgate School Class of 2021 Graduates (With Photo Gallery)

The Escambia Westgate School Class of 2021 graduated Friday night in a ceremony in the Washington High School auditorium.

Escambia Westgate school serves the needs of pre-K, elementary, middle and high school students with varying exceptionalities.

