Humid, Middle 90s With A Chance Of Rain For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.