Humid, Middle 90s With A Chance Of Rain For Tuesday
June 15, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Comments