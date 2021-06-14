Hot, Humid And A Chance Of Afternoon Thunderstorms For Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.