Hot, Humid And A Chance Of Afternoon Thunderstorms For Monday

June 14, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 