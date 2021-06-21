Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement - FDOT has restored four travel lanes to the Pensacola Bay Bridge. 17th Avenue southbound remains closed at Bayfront Parkway.

U.S. 29 from South of Muscogee Road (County Road (C.R.) 184) to Atmore Hwy (S.R. 97) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25 throughout the limits of the project for striping operations and signal work.

17th Avenue Interchange construction – 17th Avenue northbound is accessible for traffic exiting the bridge. Access to the Pensacola Visitor's Center and boat launch is available from 17th Avenue northbound. Left turns remain temporarily prohibited from 14th Avenue to Bayfront Parkway eastbound. Instead, these drivers should travel south on Ninth Avenue, then east on Chase Street, and continue eastbound to Bayfront Parkway and the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

North Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the northbound side of the bridge as crews work to replace the southbound portion of the structure. Drivers will encounter brief, intermittent lane closures as crews mobilize materials and equipment. The brief, intermittent lane closures and traffic configuration will continue through the end of the year. Pile driving work is also underway. Crews will be driving piles during the daytime hours. Nearby residents and commercial property owners may experience noise and vibration.

West Cervantes (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project – Drivers will encounter inside day and nighttime lane closures on West Cervantes Street, between Kirk Street and X Street and from S Street to North Pace Boulevard for paving operations. Drivers are reminded the speed limit between Dominguez Street and A Street is 30 mph.

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts on U.S. 29 between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 overpass 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, June 21 as crews perform paving operations.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Pine Forest (S.R. 297) to U.S. 29 – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts on U.S. 29 between I-10 and Surrey Drive the week of Monday, June 21 as crews remove and replace asphalt. In addition, the new traffic signal on Nine Mile Road at I-10 will be become fully operational on Tuesday, June 22 at 10 a.m.

Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Intersection Improvements at the Innerarity Point (C.R. 292A)–

There will be intermittent lane closures 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, June 20 through Thursday, June 24 as crews restripe and install temporary asphalt in preparation for construction of low-profile barrier wall.

There will be intermittent lane closures 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, June 20 through Thursday, June 24 as crews restripe and install temporary asphalt in preparation for construction of low-profile barrier wall.

I -10 Routine Maintenance from Mile Marker 5 (West Nine Mile Road/U.S. 90Alt.) to Mile Marker 19 (East of Scenic Highway/Exit 17) – Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on I-10 from West Nine Mile Road to just east of Scenic Highway 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, June 21 through Thursday, June 24 for crews repair overhead signs and lighting.

I-110 Routine Maintenance from Gregory Street/Chase Street Exit to I-10/Davis Highway Exit – There will be intermittent lane closures on I-110 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, June 21 through Thursday, June 24 for crews repair overhead signs and lighting.

Santa Rosa County: