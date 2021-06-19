Gulf Power: We Are Ready For Any Power Outages

Gulf Power says they are ready to respond in the event of any outages from this weekend’s tropical weather.

“As this tropical system heads toward the Gulf Power service area, we are making preparations to ensure we are ready to respond quickly to restore power to any of our customers affected by the storm,” said Mike Spoor, vice president of Gulf Power, said Friday. “We have crews scheduled around the clock along with our contractors and tree-trimmers, if needed. Just as we are prepared, we’re asking customers to make safety their top priority and prepare their homes and businesses as well.”

Crews are prepared to work around the clock as long as winds are below 35 miles per hour, restoring power to customers that are affected.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.