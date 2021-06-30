Good Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms By Afternoon

June 30, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

