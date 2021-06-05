Good Chance Of Rain Through The Weekend And Into Early Next Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.