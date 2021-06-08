Free Breakfast And Lunch Available For Youth At Libraries In Escambia County

June 8, 2021

West Florida Libraries, in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast, is offering an Extended Summer Feeding program for youth ages 18 and younger.

Cold lunches and shelf-stable breakfasts are available for pickup at the circulation desks of each library. Multiple lunch and breakfast meals can be picked up at one time.

The meals are available as follows.

Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at:

  • Century Branch Library
  • Genealogy Branch Library
Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m at:
  • Pensacola Library
  • Tryon Branch Library
  • Molino Branch Library
  • Westside Branch Library
  • Southwest Branch Library

