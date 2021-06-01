Florida Gas Prices Drift A Little Lower

Florida gas prices averaged $2.86 per gallon on Memorial Day. The state average was higher than the previous two Memorial Day weekends but a nickel less than what Florida drivers paid during the 2018 holiday.

Florida gas prices have drifted lower during the past two weeks, declining three cents during that time.

The average price per gallon on Monday in Escambia County was $2.96, down about a penny in the past week. The cheapest North Escambia price was $2.87 at stations on Muscogee Road and on Highway 29. The Pensacola warehouse clubs were at $2.79.

“Gas prices are relatively stagnant as we enter the start of the busy summer driving season,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although pump prices normally increase in the spring and decline in the fall, summertime gas prices are often volatile and unpredictable. One big reason for that is hurricane season. If a hurricane strikes the Gulf Coast refinery region, pump prices can rise due to concerns about gasoline supplies.”