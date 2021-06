Florida Disaster Sales Tax Holiday Continues Through Sunday

The Florida 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday continues through Sunday. Consumers can purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies tax free.

Qualifying items include:

$20 or less Reusable ice

$40 or less Portable self-powered light source

$50 or less Certain portable radios A gas or diesel fuel tank Packages of certain battery types

$60 or less A non-electric food storage cooler Portable power banks

$100 or less Tarps Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits

$1,000 or less Portable generators for use in a power outage



More details are in the graphic above.