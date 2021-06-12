FDOH Moves To Weekly COVID-19 Reports; 68 Additional Cases In Escambia County

There were 68 new COVID-19 cases reported Escambia County over the last week by the Florida Department of Health.

FDOH released its first COVID-19 report Friday since the state moved from daily to weekly reports and removed the COVID-19 dashboard. The state is now releasing a weekly report that no longer contains any data on out of state residents that tested positive or died in Florida. Local data is limited only to number of cases and positivity rate; the number of deaths by county or cases by local cities and communities has been removed.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 33,028 (+68)

Positivity Rate Last Week: 2.9%

Current Hospitalizations: 15 (-2)

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 18,423 (+84)

Positivity Rate Last Week: 2.3%

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 2,300,786 (+12,157)

Case positivity rate: 3.4%

Deaths: 37,265 (+40)