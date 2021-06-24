Farm Hill Utilities Issues Boil Water Notice For Area Including Beulah Road, River Annex Road

Farm Hill Utilities in Cantonment has issued a precautionary boil water notice following a water main break Thursday.

A boil water notice has been issued for the west end of River Annex Road, the intersection of Beulah Road and Muscogee Road and all of Beulah Road including the side roads.

As a precaution, Farm Hill Utilities advises that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.