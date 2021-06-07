Escambia School Bus Driver Claims $1 Million Top Prize In Scratch-Off Lottery Game

June 7, 2021

A school bus driver from Escambia County has claimed a $1 million top prize from “The Fastest Road to $1,000,000″ Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Gregory Thomas, 52, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
Thomas, who has driven school buses for 30 years, claimed his prize a mere hours after discovering he had a the winning ticket in the $30 game.

“I almost didn’t believe it when I saw $1,000,000 printed on the ticket, but after the initial shock, I came straight to Tallahassee to claim my prize,” he said.  Thomas shared that he has no immediate plans of retiring or giving up his daily bus route, but he is planning to use some of his winnings to give back to his parents.

Thomas purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 5661 Quintette Road in Pace. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Pictured: Gregory Thomas (right) poses with Florida Lottery Chief of Staff Reggie Dixon (left) and an oversized check after claiming a $1 million top prize in a $30 scratch-off game. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Escambia School Bus Driver Claims $1 Million Top Prize In Scratch-Off Lottery Game”

  1. Me on June 7th, 2021 12:32 am

    Wow! That is so awesome! Congratulations!!!





