Escambia School Board To Consider Elimination Of Valedictorian, Salutatorian Honors

The Escambia County School District will consider a plan that will eliminate high school valedictorians and salutatorians at the county’s high schools.

Beginning with students in the incoming freshmen class this fall, the valedictory and salutatory awards will no longer be presented under the proposed amendments to the student progression plan. If approved, there will be no valedictorian or salutatorian named at high schools in Escambia County beginning with the graduating class of 2025.

Instead, the Latin honors of Cum Laude, defined by the district as the top 20% of students at a high school, Magna Cum Laude (top 10%) and Summa Cum Laude (top 5%) “will be used to identify high achieving students,” according to the proposed plan.

NorthEscambia.com reached out to District 5 school board Bill Slayton Sunday night. He told us that he was not ready to weigh in on the issue because there has been no board discussion, and he has not heard any opinion from Superintendent Tim Smith.

Two board members did speak out against the idea Sunday night on social media.

“I want to ensure my concerned constituents that I will not support the elimination of valedictorian and salutatorian awards for our high school seniors,” District 1 school board member Kevin Adams said. “I believe approval of this measure can be a slippery path that could lead to cancellation of other traditions and awards.”

“This matter is not a done deal,” District 2 school board member Paul Fetsko wrote. “I respect the traditions and values of our community. I will not support removing Valedictorian & Salutatorian recognitions in the Escambia County School District. “Please don’t assume a decision has been reached. The staff recommendation will have discussion and there will not be a vote until Tuesday evening. Community input is greatly appreciated.”

The Escambia School School Board will discuss the issue at a Monday workshop and the board is set to vote Tuesday on advertising an August 17 public hearing on the plan before final adoption.