Escambia County Unemployment Rate Decreases

The unemployment rate in Escambia County decreased last month, according to data recently released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 4.7% in May, down from 4.9% in April. That represents 7,090 people out of work out of a county workforce of 151,713. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 11.3%, or 16,181 people.

The area’s private sector employment increased by 9,100 jobs over the year, an increase of 6.1 percent. The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality, increasing by 2,800 jobs, and professional and business services, increasing by 2,300 jobs.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in May 2021, up 0.1 percentage point from the April 2021 rate, and down 9.3 percentage points from a year ago. There were 503,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,314,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in May.