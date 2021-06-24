‘Donut Strike’ For Manna Is Continuing; Here’s How To Donate Food This Afternoon
June 24, 2021
The “Donut Strike” for Manna Food Pantries is continuing Thursday afternoon at area grocery stores.
Law enforcement agencies and fire departments in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are on strike from doughnuts through Frida as they collect food for Manna.
First responders will be accepting grocery donations from the public as follows:
Thursday, June 24 | 3 to 6 p.m.
- Winn-Dixie, 4751 Bayou Boulevard, Pensacola
- Winn-Dixie, 7135 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola
- Publix, 2180 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
- Publix, 9251 University Parkway, Pensacola
- Walmart Neighborhood Market, 334 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
- Winn-Dixie, 3319 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
- Walmart Super Center, 3767 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
- Winn-Dixie, 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment
- Publix, 5580 Woodbine Road, Pace (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Friday, June 25 | 3 to 6 p.m.
- Walmart, 2650 Creighton Road, Pensacola
- Sam’s Club, 1250 Airport Boulevard, Pensacola
- Publix, 8684 Beulah Road, Pensacola
- Publix, 852 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
- Publix, 1430 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze
- Winn-Dixie, 3319 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
- Walmart Super Center, 3767 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
- Winn-Dixie, 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment
- Publix, 5580 Woodbine Road, Pace (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
The items Manna currently needs most are:
- Oatmeal (boxes of individual packets)
- Chicken and tuna (pouches and canned)
- Peanut butter (1 lb. jars and individual cups)
- Vegetables (carrots, spinach, mixed vegetables; canned and peel-off plastic tops)
- Fruit in 100% juice (canned and peel-off plastic tops)
- Microwaveable dinners (like Hormel Compleats)
Pictured: Collecting food for Manna at the Publix at Nine Mile Road and University Parkway Thursday afternoon. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
