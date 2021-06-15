District 5 Commissioner Barry To Hold Town Hall Meeting In Molino

June 15, 2021

Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry will host a town hall meeting on Monday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Molino Community Center.

Residents are invited and encouraged to attend the open forum event.

The Molino Community Center is located at 6450 Highway 95A.

Pictured: Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry at February 2019 town hall meeting at the Molino Community Center. NorthEscambia.com file photos.

