Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Continues Into The Weekend

June 25, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

