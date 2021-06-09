Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Again Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.