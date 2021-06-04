Chance Of Rain Continues Through The Weekend

v

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.