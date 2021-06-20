Chance Of Rain 40% for Sunday, Increasing For Monday

June 20, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Windy conditions possible, a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

