Century To Consider EREC Franchise Fee Increase, Weeks After Gulf Power Fee Hike

The Century Town Council will vote Monday night on increasing the franchise see they charge Escambia River Electric Cooperative, weeks after raising their fee on Gulf Power.

In 1994, the franchise fees for both utilities were increased from 3% to 5%. A recent vote raised it to 6% on Gulf Power, and EREC is next after a Monday night public hearing.

While the franchise fee is paid to the town by the utility, both Gulf Power and EREC told NorthEscambia.com that they pass the full cost of the fee on to their customers.

Gulf Power customers with an average 1,000 kwh monthly usage pay about $140 a month, according to Florida Public Service Commission documents. The franchise fee increase will cost customers in the Century town limits about $1.40 per month. According to EREC, their average customers pays about $146 for 1,000 kwh, equating a franchise fee increase of $1.46.