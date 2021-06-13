Boil Water Notice Issued For Nine Mile Road Area From Pine Forest To Beulah Road

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued by the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority for customers along West Nine Mile Road from Pine Forest Road To Beulah Road.

ECUA crews completed repairs Saturday to a 16-inch pipe in the area, and they have flushed out the lines.

Residents are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use eight drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes.

Two independent bacteriological samples have been initiated and the advisory will be lifted as soon as possible. This process routinely takes 48 hours and the notice will be rescinded at that time.

Residents in the area and nearby are advised that there is a possibility of discolored water as a result of the utility work, and to flush their home’s plumbing by running their taps for a few minutes. If problems persist, customers are asked to contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for assistance.