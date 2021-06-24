Another Round Of Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Today
June 24, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Comments