Another Round Of Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.