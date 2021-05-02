Weekly Traffic Alerts From FDOT

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 90 (Cervantes Street) Temporary Lane Closure from U.S. 29 (Palafox Street) to 12th Avenue – Eastbound Motorists will encounter a detour from U.S. 29 to 12th Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 1 for the Fiesta 5 Flags 10K & 5K Run. Local law enforcement will be on site to assist with traffic control.

U.S. 98 (State Road (S.R.) 30) Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues on the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor's Center and adjacent boat launch remain accessible from 17th Avenue. Also, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route.

North Ninth Avenue (State Road 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- Drivers will encounter brief, intermittent lane closures beginning the week of Sunday, May 2. The lane closures will allow construction crews to mobilize materials and equipment needed for replacing the Carpenters Creek Bridge. Traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the construction zone. The brief, intermittent lane closures will continue through the end of the year. Pile driving work is also slated to begin next week. Crews will be driving piles during the daytime hours. Nearby residents and commercial property owners may experience noise and vibration.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures the week of Monday, May 3 as crews perform paving operations.

· I-10 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over Perdido River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures the week of Monday, May 3 as crews perform paving operations.

o Intersection of West Jackson Street 8 p.m. Monday, May 3 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 4.

o Intersection of West Gadsden Street 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 to 5 a.m. Thursday,

May 6.

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) –Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of May 3, on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - The bridge remains closed.

- The bridge remains closed. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive- Early construction activities have begun to prepare for the widening and improvements of the 4.25-mile section. These activities include utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements. As part of the upgraded drainage system, the project includes the construction of five stormwater ponds. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There are no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.