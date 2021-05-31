Weekly Road Construction Slow Down Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. For Memorial Day Holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities which impede traffic on state roads through 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has re-opened the Pensacola Bay Bridge, restoring the vital connection between the communities of Gulf Breeze and Pensacola along U.S. 98. The majority of the bridge is open to four lanes of traffic (two in each direction) except for a two-lane, half-mile segment just west of the bridge’s arch while work to complete final repairs continues. The speed limit is temporarily set at 35 mph and emergency refuge areas are available on the bridge. To quickly clear travel lanes following vehicle incidents, assist drivers in the event of mechanical breakdowns, and keep the bridge free of debris, FDOT’s Road Ranger Service Patrol will be stationed on each end of the bridge from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekends and major holidays. At other times, at least one unit will be on-call and available. Law enforcement will also be on sight 24-hours a day on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.

Pensacola Mardi Gras Parade – There will be temporary road closures on U.S 98 between A Street and Tarragona Street 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29 for the Pensacola Mardi Gras Parade.

North Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the northbound side of the bridge as crews work to replace the southbound portion of the structure. Drivers will encounter brief, intermittent lane closures to allow crews to mobilize materials and equipment. The brief, intermittent lane closures and traffic configuration will continue through the end of the year. Traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the construction zone. Pile driving work is also underway. Crews will be driving piles during the daytime hours. Nearby residents and commercial property owners may experience noise and vibration.

· Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over Perdido River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures the week of Tuesday, June 1 as crews perform paving operations.

· U.S. 29 from South of Muscogee Road (County Road (C.R.) 184) to Atmore Hwy (S.R. 97) – Motorists will encounter intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures between Morris Avenue and north of Cantonment and north of S.R. 97 in Molino 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4 as crews perform paving operations.

West Cervantes Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project – Drivers are encountering inside day and nighttime lane closures on West Cervantes Street between Dominguez Street and Shoemaker Street as crews perform median improvement work. One lane in each direction will be maintained. The median work and lane closures will progress eastward on Cervantes Street until the end of the year. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit between Dominguez Street and A Street has been permanently reduced to 30 mph.

West Cervantes Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project – Drivers are encountering inside day and nighttime lane closures on West Cervantes Street between Dominguez Street and Shoemaker Street as crews perform median improvement work. One lane in each direction will be maintained. The median work and lane closures will progress eastward on Cervantes Street until the end of the year. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit between Dominguez Street and A Street has been permanently reduced to 30 mph.

U.S. 29 Widening from I-10 to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts, on U.S. 29 between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4.

Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts, on U.S. 29 between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4. Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Pine Forest (S.R. 297) to U.S. 29 – Drivers will encounter inside lane closures on Nine Mile Road westbound between I-10 and the Eleven Mile Creek Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. In addition, the east and westbound travel lanes, between Pinecone Drive and Surrey Drive, will be intermittently shifted to allow crews to pave and repair the asphalt.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive -. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There are no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive - Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There are no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

U.S. 98 Utility Maintenance from Panhandle Trail to Biscayne Boulevard in Navarre – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 as utility crews replace power poles.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.