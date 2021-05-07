Two-Year Old Dies After Being Shot By Felon At Escambia Apartment Complex; One Charged

A two-year old boy shot Friday morning at Pines at Warrington apartment has died from his injuries, and one person is now charged.

The young boy was identified as Sebastian Carlton Mooney.

Quentin Jerad White, 35, has been charged with manslaughter with a weapon, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said White was showing a gun to Mooney’s mother. As White was putting the gun away at the request of the mother, the gun went off and Mooney was struck by what appeared single 9mm bullet.

White fled from the scene and was arrested later in Pensacola.

“The community mourns this loss,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Friday afternoon. “This is a two-year old that never had the opportunity to grow up, never had the opportunity to ride a bike, to go to school, to go on a date, to prove that they could be a productive part in our community. All because of the carelessness of an individual that wasn’t even suppose to have a gun. That’s tragic.”

“Our hearts go out to the family.”

White is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond. He faces a maximum of 30 years if convicted.

Pictured top: Two-year old Sebastian Carlton Mooney (photo courtesy Mooney family via WEAR 3). Pictured below: Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons at a Friday afternoon press conference.