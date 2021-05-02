Thousands Attend Atmore’s Mayfest (With Photo Gallery)

Atmore’s Mayfest returned Saturday with big crowds after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The event featured live entertainment, beautiful baby and Miss Mayfest pageants, games for the kids over 80 vendors.

Lines were still long for games and good eats late into the afternoon as thousands from the Atmore and North Escambia areas attended.

