Tate FFA Alumni Rodeo Is Tonight And Saturday; Here’s How To Win Tickets (And How To Buy Online)

The 30th Annual Tate FFA Alumni Foundation Rodeo will be Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 at the Escambia County Equestrian Center on Mobile Highway.

Tickets can now be purchased on GoFan: https://gofan.co/app/school/FL19840_1

Advance tickets are available at Farm and Nursery Mart, Hill Kelly Dodge, Barnes Feed Store Pensacola and Tate High School. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for children in advance and $12 and $5 at the gate. Children age 5 and under will be admitted free.

For a chance to win a two-pack of tickets from the Tate FFA Alumni Foundation and NorthEscambia.com, click or tap here, then share and comment on this NorthEscambia.com Facebook post. The contest closes at 3 p.m. Friday.

For more information about the Rodeo, call (850) 937-2308.