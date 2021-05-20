Suspect Headed To Work Off Muscogee Road After Kidnapping Attempt, ESCO Report Says

The man accused of the attempted kidnapping of an 11-year old girl from a bus stop Tuesday morning in Escambia County headed to work off Muscogee Road after the incident.

Jared Paul Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail bond without bond.

About 7 a.m., a white Dodge Journey pulled up to the girl waiting at the bus stop on Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street. That when Stanga tried to grab the girl, but she fought back.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was able to piece together video evidence that Stanga fled from the kidnapping scene along North Corry Field Road, to New Warrington Road to Mobile Highway. Numerous cameras captured the vehicle along Mobile Highway, and an eventual turn onto Pine Forest Road to the Murphy Express. One of those cameras clearly showed the license plate.

The Murphy Express video shows the Dodge Journey with a chrome bumper in the parking lot and Stanga wearing the same blue shirt, blue jeans and slide shoes as in the kidnapping video, an arrest report states. Stanga made a purchase inside the store and entered his own phone number to use a reward card.

Stanga’s employer informed investigators that he works at a company site just off Muscogee Road across the Florida/Alabama line. The employer is not named in the arrest report.

According to his supervisor, Stanga sent a text message at 7:02 a.m. saying that he would be late for work because he had to take his child to school. The supervisor said he thought this was odd because he believed Stanga’s child goes to virtual school.

He arrived at work about 7:45 a.m., parking his vehicle behind barn. His co-workers said the parking location was odd, and Stanga’s behavior and demeanor were out of character. The co-workers told investigators that he repeatedly took calls from his wife in private Tuesday when he always talks to her on a headset in front of all of them.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was waiting when Stanga arrived home on Betty Road. They found that the front chrome bumper of his vehicle had recently been painted black — they could smell fresh paint and see recent drips. Stanga had changed clothes, according to the report, between leaving work and arriving home, but the slides and blue jeans were in plain view inside the vehicle.

Stanga also had blue substance smeared on his left arm. It was the same color as the slime the young girl was playing with at the time of the attempted abduction.

