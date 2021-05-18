Armed Man Tried To Kidnap 11-Year Old From Old Corry Field Road Bus Stop, ESCO Says

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says an armed man tried to kidnap an 11-year girl Tuesday morning from a bus stop in West Pensacola.

About 7 a.m., a white Dodge Journey pulled up to the girl waiting at the bus stop on Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street.

“A Hispanic male exited the vehicle reportedly armed with a knife. The suspect then grabs the little girl and a struggle ensues. She was able to fight and break free from the suspects grip,” the ECSO said in a statement.

The girl is now safe with her family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Photo provided by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.