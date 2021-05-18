Armed Man Tried To Kidnap 11-Year Old From Old Corry Field Road Bus Stop, ESCO Says
May 18, 2021
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says an armed man tried to kidnap an 11-year girl Tuesday morning from a bus stop in West Pensacola.
About 7 a.m., a white Dodge Journey pulled up to the girl waiting at the bus stop on Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street.
“A Hispanic male exited the vehicle reportedly armed with a knife. The suspect then grabs the little girl and a struggle ensues. She was able to fight and break free from the suspects grip,” the ECSO said in a statement.
The girl is now safe with her family.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.
Photo provided by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments
2 Responses to “Armed Man Tried To Kidnap 11-Year Old From Old Corry Field Road Bus Stop, ESCO Says”
WOW!! I pass by her every morning on my way to work! I was early this morning and she wasnt out yet. Just wow..i am so glad she is safe.
Everyone help find this vehicle and make that “Hispanic male” famous.