Armed Man Tried To Kidnap 11-Year Old From Old Corry Field Road Bus Stop, ESCO Says

May 18, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says an armed man tried to kidnap an 11-year girl Tuesday morning from a bus stop in West Pensacola.

About 7 a.m., a white Dodge Journey pulled up to the girl waiting at the bus stop on Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street.

“A Hispanic male exited the vehicle reportedly armed with a knife. The suspect then grabs the little girl and a struggle ensues. She was able to fight and break free from the suspects grip,” the ECSO said in a statement.

The girl is now safe with her family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECSO at  (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Photo provided by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

2 Responses to “Armed Man Tried To Kidnap 11-Year Old From Old Corry Field Road Bus Stop, ESCO Says”

  1. Edub on May 18th, 2021 12:12 pm

    WOW!! I pass by her every morning on my way to work! I was early this morning and she wasnt out yet. Just wow..i am so glad she is safe.

  2. Oversight on May 18th, 2021 12:01 pm

    Everyone help find this vehicle and make that “Hispanic male” famous.





