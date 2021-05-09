Sunshine, Lower 80s For Sunday; High Rain Chance Returns For Monday

May 9, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

