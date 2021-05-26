Sunshine, Around 90 Degrees Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.