Sunny Weather Will Continue Through The Weekend
May 7, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
