Sunny Weather Will Continue Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.