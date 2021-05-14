Sunny Skies, Near 80 For Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.