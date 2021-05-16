Sunny Skies For Sunday, A Small Chance Of Rain By Tuesday

May 16, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 