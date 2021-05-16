Sunny Skies For Sunday, A Small Chance Of Rain By Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.