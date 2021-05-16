Sunny Skies For Sunday, A Small Chance Of Rain By Tuesday
May 16, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
