Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Rain Chance Sticks Around Into Thursday

May 10, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 74. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

