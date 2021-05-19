Santa Rosa County Breaks Ground On Industrial Expansion

Santa Rosa County officials broke ground Tuesday on the ne home of Gulf Cable/WTEC to be constructed on eight acres in the Santa Rosa Industrial Park.

Gulf Cable/WTEC currently employs over 300 individuals in the Santa Rosa Industrial Park. This additional property on Armstrong Road will be used to construct a 160,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility that will house and facilitate the growth of operations currently located at 5689 Industrial Boulevard.

Headquartered in Milton, Gulf Cable is the expert of cable manufacturing, producing cables that serve diverse markets including renewable (solar and wind), irrigations, electric utility (distribution and transmission), oil and gas (refineries and production), and petrochemical.

“Gulf Cable is exactly the kind of company we want to be located in the industrial park,” said Commissioner Bob Cole, District 2. “The company is expanding and hiring more people as they continue to grow. They are the perfect industry for Santa Rosa County.”

According to Shannon Ogletree, executive director, and Erica Grancagnolo, associate director of Santa Rosa County Economic Development Office (EDO), “Employment at this facility will increase by more than 20 additional people paying a salary of at least $41,000. This is 115% of the 2020 Santa Rosa County average wage. We anticipate that capital investment at the site will be approximately $3 million. That’s a big win for Santa Rosa County.”

“Gulf Cable has been in Santa Rosa County for a number of years now, and thanks to the business climate here and the support we receive from the economic development office we are continuing to grow,” said Kevin Bate, executive vice president, WTEC Energy Innovation.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.