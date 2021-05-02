Rain Moves In Sunday Afternoon, Chance Continues Through Midweek

May 2, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 56.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

