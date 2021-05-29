Police Vs. Fire: Atmore Battle Of The Badges Charity Softball Game Saturday Afternoon

May 29, 2021

The Atmore Police Department and the Atmore Fire Department will face off in the Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game. Saturday afternoon.

The game between the AFD Plug Uglies and the APD Road Runners will be at 5 p.m. at Tom Byrne Park. Adult tickets are $5; everyone 12 and under will be admitted free. Concessions will be available.

Proceeds will benefit The Forgotten Initiative, an organization that works with and for foster families and children.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 