Police Vs. Fire: Atmore Battle Of The Badges Charity Softball Game Saturday Afternoon

The Atmore Police Department and the Atmore Fire Department will face off in the Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game. Saturday afternoon.

The game between the AFD Plug Uglies and the APD Road Runners will be at 5 p.m. at Tom Byrne Park. Adult tickets are $5; everyone 12 and under will be admitted free. Concessions will be available.

Proceeds will benefit The Forgotten Initiative, an organization that works with and for foster families and children.