Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Available In Walnut Hill Until 6:00

The Florida Department of Emergency Management is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine until 6:00 today in Walnut Hill.

The is at the Walnut Hill Community Center at 7850 Highway 97, near the Walnut Hill Fire Station. Any Florida resident age 18 and older is eligible. A proof of residency must be provided. The event will return in three weeks for the second dose.

Editor’s note: The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine was originally scheduled for this event, but Pfizer is being offered instead.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.