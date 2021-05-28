Pensacola Bay Bridge Is Now Open

The Pensacola Bay Bridge is now open for the first time since it was damaged by Skanska barges during Hurricane Sally, restoring the vital connection between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze.

The majority of the bridge is open to four lanes of traffic (two in each direction) except for a two-lane, half-mile segment just west of the bridge’s arch while work to complete final repairs continues. The speed limit is temporarily set at 35 mph and emergency refuge areas are available on the bridge.

To quickly clear travel lanes following vehicle incidents FDOT’s Road Ranger Service Patrol will be stationed on each end of the bridge from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekends and major holidays. At other times, at least one unit will be on-call and available. Law enforcement will also be on-site 24-hours a day on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.

Consistent with the requirements within the construction contract, FDOT will continue to withhold payments of $35,000 per day until four lanes of traffic are restored to the entire southbound span of the Pensacola Bay Bridge. FDOT is regularly reviewing the contractor’s schedule of the entire Pensacola Bay Bridge Project with the anticipated completion date for all improvements currently scheduled for January 2022.

At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge are suspended through Sunday, June 6, 2021. Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) will soon discontinue service for the Route 61 detour across the Garcon Point Bridge. Normal schedules for Route 61 and Route 64 Beach Jumper will restart.

For a video animation exploring the traffic patterns on the bridge, click or tap here.

Pictured above: Traffic crosses the Pensacola Bay Bridge Friday morning. Pictured below: This 18-wheeler was among the first vehicles to cross the bridge Friday morning. Pictured bottom: The new flyover on the Pensacola end of the bridge. Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.