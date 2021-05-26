Video: Here’s How Traffic Will Flow On When The Pensacola Bay Bridge Opens

The Florida Department of Transportation has created an animation to show motorists what to expect when the Pensacola Bay Bridge opens to traffic. The video is meant to assist motorists in preparing for the traffic alignment on the bridge and instruct motorists traveling into Pensacola on how to navigate the 17th Avenue Flyover.

The bridge, expected to open by next week, will be two lanes for less than a mile on the Pensacola end and four lanes for remainder.

Click or tap here for direct video link.