Mostly Sunny For Monday, Just Small Rain Chances For The Week
May 17, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
