Mostly Sunny For Monday, Just Small Rain Chances For The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.