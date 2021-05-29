Mostly Sunny And Dry Memorial Day Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.